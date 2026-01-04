KI logo
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,211,530 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Soldiers of the artillery crew of the 44th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol stand by the FH70 howitzer under the falling snow in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 21, 2025. (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,211,530 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Jan. 4.

The number includes 900 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day, the General Staff said.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,499 tanks, 23,855 armored fighting vehicles, 72,776 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,756 artillery systems, 1,590 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,268 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 99,860 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

Sunday, January 4
Putin 'killing too many people,' Trump says.

"I'm not thrilled with Putin. He's killing too many people," Trump told reporters on Jan. 3 during a news conference announcing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's capture.

