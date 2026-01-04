General Staff: Russia has lost 1,211,530 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,211,530 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Jan. 4.

The number includes 900 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day, the General Staff said.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,499 tanks, 23,855 armored fighting vehicles, 72,776 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,756 artillery systems, 1,590 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,268 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 99,860 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.