US strikes Venezuela, captures President Maduro, Trump says

The U.S. military carried out large-scale air strikes on Venezuela on Jan. 3. President Donald Trump said that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured and taken out of the country.

"The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the country," Trump said on Truth Social.

A series of explosions rocked Caracas, Venezuela's capital, at about 1:50 a.m. local time on Jan. 3, knocking out power in several parts of the city. Explosions were also reported in several cities beyond the capital.

Venezuela's Foreign Ministry described the events as a "military aggression" by the U.S., while Maduro declared a state of emergency and ordered the deployment of the armed forces. Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto appealed to the U.N., requesting an urgent meeting of the Security Council in response to the U.S. strikes.

The U.S. Army's Delta Force, an elite special operations unit, carried out an operation to arrest Maduro, who was indicted in a U.S. court in 2020 on charges of narcoterrorism, unnamed U.S. officials told CBS News.

At the same time, Republican Senator Mike Lee of Utah said on X that Secretary of State Marco Rubio told him Maduro will face trial in the U.S., and that the U.S. attack on Venezuela was intended to "protect and defend those executing the arrest warrant."

Preparations for the operation involved a months-long U.S. military buildup in the region, including the deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford, the U.S. Navy's newest and largest aircraft carrier, along with several other warships in the Caribbean, according to CBS News.

Key military bases and ports in Venezuela were hit during the strikes, David Smolansky, a spokesperson for Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, told CBS News.

Russia, which signed a new strategic partnership with Venezuela in May 2025 during a meeting between Maduro and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, condemned the U.S. strikes, calling them an "act of armed aggression."

"We reaffirm our solidarity with the Venezuelan people and our support for the Bolivarian leadership's course of action aimed at protecting the country's national interests and sovereignty," the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that Latin America must "remain a zone of peace."

On the eve of the attack, the U.S. seized two oil tankers off Venezuela and launched strikes on more than 30 vessels, which the Trump administration said were transporting drugs, according to CBS News.

In response to Washington's latest actions, Maduro said in an interview broadcast on Venezuelan state television on New Year's Day that he was ready for "serious talks" with the U.S.

"If they want to speak seriously about an agreement to battle drug trafficking, we are ready... If they want Venezuela's oil, Venezuela is ready to accept U.S. investments like those of Chevron, when, where, and how they want to make them," Maduro said.

Relations between the U.S. and Venezuela deteriorated this fall, as Washington launched attacks on Venezuelan vessels, citing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Trump has also repeatedly warned that the U.S. is preparing additional measures against drug trafficking networks operating out of Venezuela.

Venezuela responded by launching military exercises in the Caribbean and, on Oct. 9, appealed to the U.N. Security Council to convene an emergency meeting on the recent U.S. military actions in waters off its southern coast.

Tensions escalated further in late November when Trump announced the closure of U.S. airspace over Venezuela.

Washington also unveiled on Dec. 11 a new package of sanctions targeting three nephews of Maduro's wife, along with six oil tankers and transport companies involved in shipping Venezuelan oil.

On Dec. 16, Trump ordered a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.

The U.S. president also accused "the illegitimate Maduro regime" of using stolen oil to "finance themselves, drug terrorism, human trafficking, murder, and kidnapping" in his Truth Social post.

Venezuela's government condemned the move, saying in a statement that Trump "seeks to impose, in an absolutely irrational manner, a so-called naval military blockade on Venezuela with the aim of stealing the riches that belong to our Homeland."

Although Washington framed the restrictions as part of efforts to combat drug trafficking, an interview with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles published by Vanity Fair on Dec. 16 indicated the measures were intended to pressure Maduro to step down.

Maduro, who succeeded Hugo Chavez, has been in power since 2014. His government has faced accusations from the opposition and human rights organizations of election fraud and human rights violations, and Venezuela has been plunged into a deep economic crisis.



Maduro maintains close ties with Putin, with Russia serving as one of Venezuela's largest arms suppliers and providing significant financial loans.



The Trump administration initially offered a $15 million bounty for the arrest of Maduro. The bounty was raised to $25 million in early January 2025 under Joe Biden's presidency and to $50 million in August 2025 after Trump's second term, when the administration also designated the Cartel de los Soles a foreign terrorist organization, calling Maduro its leader.