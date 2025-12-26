KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,202,070 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
A soldier from an artillery crew of the Striletskyi special forces police battalion of the Main Department of the National Police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast aims a 122-mm howitzer D-30 to fire at the positions of Russian troops in the Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 20, 2025. (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto)

Russia has lost around 1,202,070 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 26.

The number includes 840 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,459 tanks, 23,804 armored fighting vehicles, 71,454 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,509 artillery systems, 1,579 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,264 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 95,334 drones, 4,107 cruise missiles, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.

