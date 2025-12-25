Ukraine strikes oil refinery in Russia's Rostov Oblast with Storm Shadow missiles, General Staff says

Ukraine's Air Force struck the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov Oblast on Dec. 25 using U.K.-supplied Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, the General Staff said.

Residents on social media earlier said they heard explosions and saw thick smoke in Novoshakhtinsk, where the facility is located. Local authorities also issued an air raid alert around noon amid a missile threat in the region.

The missiles struck the refinery, triggering multiple explosions, the General Staff said, adding that the extent of the damage was still being clarified.

Rostov Oblast Governor Yury Slyusar earlier confirmed explosions in Novoshakhtinsk but did not specify which facility was hit.

No casualties were reported as a result of the strike, though one firefighter was injured while battling the blaze and was taken to a city hospital, local authorities said.

The Novoshakhtinsk plant is one of the largest suppliers of petroleum products in southern Russia and is directly involved in supplying the Russian armed forces, according to the General Staff.

The oil refinery provides the Russian army with diesel fuel and aviation gasoline, and has a total storage capacity exceeding 210,000 cubic meters, the General Staff added.

The city of Novoshakhtinsk lies around 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Russo-Ukrainian border and over 200 kilometers (120 miles) from the front line.

In August, the oil refinery was also targeted by drones, resulting in a fire at the site.

Ukraine regularly launches long-range drone attacks on industrial and military facilities in Russia. Oil refineries, which fund and fuel Moscow's war machine, are frequent targets of these strikes.

Ukrainian forces have also used U.K.-supplied Storm Shadow missiles in previous attacks deep into Russia. On Oct. 21, Ukraine carried out a large-scale strike on Russia, hitting the Bryansk Chemical Plant with Storm Shadow missiles.

The Storm Shadow is a long-range, air-launched cruise missile designed to strike high-value targets with precision at ranges of up to 250 kilometers (155 miles).