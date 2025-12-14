General Staff: Russia has lost 1,188,490 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,188,490 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 14.

The number includes 710 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,410 tanks, 23,721 armored fighting vehicles, 69,798 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,041 artillery systems, 1,567 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,259 air defense systems, 432 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 90,124 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.