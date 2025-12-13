US lifts sanctions on Belarusian potash, as Minsk releases over 100 political prisoners

The U.S. lifted sanctions on Belarusian potash in exchange for the release of over 100 political prisoners in Belarus, many of whom were transferred to Ukraine.

"Per the instructions of President Trump, we, the United States, will be lifting sanctions on potash," U.S. presidential envoy to Minsk John Cole said on Dec. 13 following a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

"This is a very good step by the U.S. for Belarus," Cole said.

The move comes amid a warming of relations between Washington and Minsk and follows the lifting of sanctions on Belarus's flag carrier, Belavia, in November.

Potash is one of Belarus's key exports and its most significant mineral resource, with the state-owned producer Belaruskali ranking among the world's largest suppliers.

Cole said Washington and Minsk would continue talks on sanctions and expressed hope that other measures could eventually be lifted altogether.

The lifting of sanctions was in exchange for the release of 123 political prisoners in Belarus, which included five Ukrainian nationals, Ukraine's military intelligence agency, HUR, said in a public statement.

Of those released, 114 of them were transferred to Ukraine, including prominent opposition figures Maria Kalesnikova and Viktor Babaryka, a former presidential candidate in the disputed 2020 election, HUR said. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski was also released.

Tatsiana Khomich, the sister of Kalesnikava, said she had spoken with her and that Kalesnikava appeared well and was now free, the Kyiv Independent journalist reported on the ground.

"We knew about the possible release for a long time," Khomich told reporters. "But as we saw recently, as well as last month, it was kind of a surprise every time who was released. And, of course, I could not believe it until now."

Belarusian opposition figure Maria Kalesnikova after being released from prison in Belarus on Dec. 13, 2025. (Ukraine's military intelligence service)

Khomich added that lifting sanctions on Belarusian potash in exchange for the release of political prisoners was a "fair price."

After receiving necessary medical care, the released Belarusian citizens will be transported to Poland and Lithuania, as per their request.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the release of Ukrainian citizens was made possible by the involvement of the U.S., as well as cooperation between Ukrainian and U.S. intelligence services.

Zelensky also instructed HUR and other bodies within the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POWs) to intensify efforts to secure the release of Ukrainian POWs before the end of the year.

Belarus is under sanctions from a number of Western countries, including the U.S., over political repression under Lukashenko's regime. The restrictions were expanded after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as Minsk is a close ally of the Kremlin.

U.S. sanctions imposed on Belaruskali in 2021 forced Belarus to redirect its potash shipments via Russia, tying Minsk more closely to the Kremlin economically.

Washington previously lifted sanctions imposed in 2021 on Belarusian airline Belavia after Lukashenko released 52 political prisoners in September.

The U.S. also removed the private jet used by Lukashenko's family from its sanctions list and authorized three additional aircraft linked to Lukashenko to operate.

Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, is widely seen as a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Lukashenko allowed Russian forces to use Belarusian territory to launch attacks on Ukraine at the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion in 2022.