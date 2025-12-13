KI logo
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,187,780 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian soldiers preparing to enter infantry positions on April 4, 2025, in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,187,780 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 13.

The number includes 1,300 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,409 tanks, 23,714 armored fighting vehicles, 69,717 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,032 artillery systems, 1,567 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,258 air defense systems, 432 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 89,684 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

