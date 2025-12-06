General Staff: Russia has lost 1,179,790 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,179,790 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 6.

The number includes 1,180 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,398 tanks, 23,688 armored fighting vehicles, 69,037 vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,874 artillery systems, 1,560 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,253 air defense systems, 431 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 87,387 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.