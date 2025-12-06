0 members on board

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,179,790 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian soldiers of the 80th brigade firing artillery in the direction of Bakhmut as the Russia-Ukraine war continues in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on April 13, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,179,790 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 6.

The number includes 1,180 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,398 tanks, 23,688 armored fighting vehicles, 69,037 vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,874 artillery systems, 1,560 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,253 air defense systems, 431 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 87,387 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

