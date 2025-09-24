KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,104,550 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian soldiers from the artillery in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on May 23, 2025. (Dmytro Smolienko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,104,550 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 24.

The number includes 970 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,201 tanks, 23,285 armored fighting vehicles, 62,616 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,095 artillery systems, 1,496 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,218 air defense systems, 424 airplanes, 345 helicopters, 62,820 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Editors' Picks