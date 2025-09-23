KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,103,580 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,103,580 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Soldiers heading through the forest to the 122 mm howitzer 2A18 as Ukrainian forces with the 117th territorial defense brigade operate an artillery position in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, on June 19, 2025. (Nikoletta Stoyanova/Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,103,580 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 23.

The number includes 1,010 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,199 tanks, 23,282 armored fighting vehicles, 62,486 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,052 artillery systems, 1,495 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,218 air defense systems, 424 airplanes, 345 helicopters, 62,486 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

For first time, Ukraine hits 2 Russian amphibious aircraft in occupied Crimea, intelligence claims, shows footage
The Soviet-designed Be-12 Chayka (NATO reporting name Mail) is an anti-submarine amphibious aircraft equipped with high-value systems used for detecting and engaging submarines.
Kateryna Denisova
Article image
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Tuesday, September 23
