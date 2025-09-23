General Staff: Russia has lost 1,103,580 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,103,580 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 23.

The number includes 1,010 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,199 tanks, 23,282 armored fighting vehicles, 62,486 vehicles and fuel tanks, 33,052 artillery systems, 1,495 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,218 air defense systems, 424 airplanes, 345 helicopters, 62,486 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.