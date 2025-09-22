KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,102,570 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian soldiers fire the Ukrainian artillery piece Bohdana from their artillery position in the direction of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on 31 Aug. 2025. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,102,570 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 22.

The number includes 960 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,194 tanks, 23,282 armored fighting vehicles, 62,363 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,999 artillery systems, 1,493 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,218 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 344 helicopters, 62,001 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

