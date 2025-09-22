General Staff: Russia has lost 1,102,570 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,102,570 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 22.

The number includes 960 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,194 tanks, 23,282 armored fighting vehicles, 62,363 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,999 artillery systems, 1,493 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,218 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 344 helicopters, 62,001 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.