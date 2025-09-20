General Staff: Russia has lost 1,100,600 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,099,530 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 20.

The number includes 1,070 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,192 tanks, 23,280 armored fighting vehicles, 62,168 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,927 artillery systems, 1,492 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,218 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 61,045 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.