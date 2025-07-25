Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,047,250 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,047,250 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Russia has lost around 1,047,250 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 25.

The number includes 980 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,049 tanks, 23,052 armored fighting vehicles, 56,213 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,777 artillery systems, 1,446 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,201 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 47,834 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Key developments on July 24: * China covertly supplying drone engines to Russia despite sanctions, Reuters reports * Von der Leyen urges China to press Putin to engage seriously in Ukraine-Russia peace talks * Trump announces US-EU arms agreement including aid for Ukraine * Russian glide bombs strike Kharkiv residential high-rise building, injuring at least 41 * 1 killed, 1 injured as Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, hit Sochi, oil depot * Indian company sent explosives to
The Kyiv Independent news desk

Friday, July 25
