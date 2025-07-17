General Staff: Russia has lost 1,038,650 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,038,650 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 17.

The number includes 1,190 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,029 tanks, 22,996 armored fighting vehicles, 55,383 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,438 artillery systems, 1,440 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,197 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 46,414 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.