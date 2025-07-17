Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,038,650 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,038,650 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers sit in a shelter near the 82mm BM-37 mortar on March 14, 2025, in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,038,650 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 17.

The number includes 1,190 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,029 tanks, 22,996 armored fighting vehicles, 55,383 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,438 artillery systems, 1,440 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,197 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 46,414 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

WarUkraineRussiaRussian troopsRussian lossesGeneral Staff
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Editors' Picks