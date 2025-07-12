French army chief says France faces Russia as 'main enemy in Europe' amid rising threats

The head of the French army, General Thierry Burkhard, has declared Russia to be France’s "main enemy in Europe," a significant statement made during a rare press conference in Paris on July 11. These remarks come as the Elysee Palace described a context of "worsening international threats."

General Burkhard attributed Russia's view of Paris as a primary adversary largely to France's unwavering support for Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion. "It was (Vladimir) Putin who said" this, the general added, according to France 24, referencing the Russian president.

While France's territory is not currently under direct threat of attack from Russia, Burkhard warned that Putin possesses "many other options" for waging hybrid warfare. These methods, which Russia is actively pursuing as a "powerful danger," include disinformation campaigns within France, cyberattacks, espionage, and the sabotage of undersea infrastructure.

According to the general, France must now bolster its defenses against Russia across multiple domains. In space, Russian satellite maneuvers are designed to "hinder our satellite trajectories, get close and jam them, get close and spy on them," Burkhard explained.

At sea, he noted the regular presence of Russian nuclear attack submarines in the North Atlantic and the Mediterranean, which are "obviously seeking to monitor areas that are important to us but also to the British."

In the air, there are frequent "frictions and interactions" with Russian aircraft over the Black Sea, Syria, the Mediterranean, and "sometimes" the North Atlantic.

These developments precede a traditional address by President Emmanuel Macron to the armed forces on July 13, the eve of Bastille Day. The Elysee Palace added that Macron's speech would "draw conclusions on defense efforts," in light of the evolving international threat landscape.