News Feed

French army chief says France faces Russia as 'main enemy in Europe' amid rising threats

2 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
French army chief says France faces Russia as 'main enemy in Europe' amid rising threats
A parachutist descends with a French flag during the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron at the 55th edition of the International Paris Air Show at the ParisLe Bourget Airport, in Le Bourget, north of Paris on June 20, 2025. (Photo by Benoit Tessier / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The head of the French army, General Thierry Burkhard, has declared Russia to be France’s "main enemy in Europe," a significant statement made during a rare press conference in Paris on July 11. These remarks come as the Elysee Palace described a context of "worsening  international threats."  

General Burkhard attributed Russia's view of Paris as a primary adversary largely to France's unwavering support for Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion. "It was (Vladimir) Putin who said" this, the general added, according to France 24, referencing the Russian president.

While France's territory is not currently under direct threat of attack from Russia, Burkhard warned that Putin possesses "many other options" for waging hybrid warfare. These methods, which Russia is actively pursuing as a "powerful danger," include disinformation campaigns within France, cyberattacks, espionage, and the sabotage of undersea infrastructure.

According to the general, France must now bolster its defenses against Russia across multiple domains. In space, Russian satellite maneuvers are designed to "hinder our satellite trajectories, get close and jam them, get close and spy on them," Burkhard explained.

At sea, he noted the regular presence of Russian nuclear attack submarines in the North Atlantic and the Mediterranean, which are "obviously seeking to monitor areas that are important to us but also to the British."

In the air, there are frequent "frictions and interactions" with Russian aircraft over the Black Sea, Syria, the Mediterranean, and "sometimes" the North Atlantic.

These developments precede a traditional address by President Emmanuel Macron to the armed forces on July 13, the eve of Bastille Day. The Elysee Palace added that Macron's speech would "draw conclusions on defense efforts," in light of the evolving international threat landscape.

Article image

Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

