Russia's Lavrov cautions West on North Korea security pact.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on July 12 cautioned the United States, South Korea, and Japan against forming a security partnership specifically targeting North Korea.

Lavrov delivered the warning during a visit to North Korea, where he held talks with leader Kim Jong Un and conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin, signaling further consolidation of their burgeoning military and economic cooperation.

Relations between Russia and North Korea have expanded significantly in recent years. North Korea has been a crucial supplier of troops and ammunition for Russia's war in Ukraine, reportedly in exchange for military and economic assistance.

This deepening cooperation has raised alarms among South Korea, the U.S., and other nations concerned that Russia might transfer sensitive technologies that could enhance North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with North Korean counterpart Choe Son Hui, Lavrov accused the U.S., South Korea, and Japan of military buildups around North Korea. "We warn against exploiting these ties to build alliances directed against anyone, including North Korea and, of course, Russia," Lavrov said, according to the Associated Press.

The U.S., South Korea, and Japan have, in turn, been expanding or restoring their trilateral military exercises in response to North Korea’s advancing nuclear program. On July 11, the three nations conducted a joint air drill involving U.S. nuclear-capable bombers near the Korean Peninsula.

Simultaneously, their top military officers convened in Seoul, urging North Korea to cease all unlawful activities that threaten regional security. North Korea views such major U.S.-led military drills as rehearsals for invasion and has consistently argued that its pursuit of nuclear weapons is a defensive measure against U.S. military threats.

Lavrov expressed Russia's understanding of North Korea’s decision to develop nuclear weapons: "The technologies used by North Korea are the result of the work of its own scientists. We respect North Korea’s aspirations and understand the reasons why it is pursuing nuclear development," Lavrov said, according to Russia's state-owned TASS news agency.

During their meeting, Choe Son Hui reiterated North Korea’s "unconditional" support for Russia’s war with Ukraine. Lavrov, in turn, reiterated Russia’s gratitude for North Korean troops who helped repel Ukraine's surprise cross-border incursion in Russia's Kursk border region.

The meeting took place in Wonsan city, known for its recently opened mammoth beach resort, which North Korea claims can accommodate nearly 20,000 people. At the start of his meeting with Choe, Lavrov added that he is "...sure that Russian tourists will be increasingly eager to come here. We will do everything we can to facilitate this, creating conditions for this, including air travel," as per the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Wonsan-Kalma tourist zone is central to Kim Jong Un’s strategy to boost tourism as a means of improving the country’s struggling economy. However, the future prospects for the complex remain uncertain, as North Korea shows no immediate signs of fully reopening its borders to Western tourists.