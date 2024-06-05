France to provide Ukraine over $700 million in critical infrastructure support

This audio is created with AI assistance

France will provide Ukraine with over $700 million (650 million euros) in loans and grants to bolster critical infrastructure targeted by Russian forces, the French outlet 20 Minutes reported on June 5.

Ukraine and France are expected to finalize the agreement on June 7, during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Paris.

The first part of the agreement reportedly allocates 400 million euros (approximately $435 million) in loans and 50 million euros ($54 million) in grants to the French Development Agency (AFD), in order to "expand its activities in Ukraine" until the year 2027.

The second part dedicates 200 million euros ($217 million) to a critical infrastructure support fund.

The priority funding areas are Ukraine's transportation and energy infrastructure, hit hard by heavy Russian assaults in 2024.

Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to hold a joint press conference on June 7 announcing the aid package, among other agreements.

A decision on whether to send French military instructors to operate in Ukraine may also be officially announced during the visit.