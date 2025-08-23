Become a member
News Feed

France summons Italian ambassador over official's remarks on Macron’s Ukraine proposal, Reuters reports

3 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
France summons Italian ambassador over official's remarks on Macron’s Ukraine proposal, Reuters reports
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) welcomes France's President Emmanuel Macron before a gathering of European leaders in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on May 10, 2025, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Poland make an unprecedented joint visit to Kyiv on May 10, 2025 for talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr and to urge Russia to agree a ceasefire, a joint statement said. (Genya Savilov / AFP via Getty Images)

France has summoned Italy’s ambassador after Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini disparaged French President Emmanuel Macron’s suggestion that European troops could be deployed in Ukraine as part of a post-war settlement, a French diplomatic source confirmed to Reuters on Aug. 23.

Responding to Macron’s appeal earlier this week, Salvini used a Milanese dialect expression loosely meaning "get lost." Speaking to reporters, he added: "You go there if you want. Put your helmet on, your jacket, your rifle and you go to Ukraine."

Salvini, who leads Italy’s right-wing League party and serves as transport minister in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government, has long been a critic of Macron, especially regarding Ukraine. His remarks prompted France to call in Italy’s envoy on Aug. 22, in what has become the latest in a string of diplomatic disputes between Paris and Rome since Meloni took office in 2022.

According to the French diplomatic source, "(T)he ambassador was reminded that these remarks ran counter to the climate of trust and the historical relationship between our two countries, as well as to recent bilateral developments, which have highlighted strong convergences between the two countries, particularly with regard to unwavering support for Ukraine."

Macron has been among Europe’s strongest advocates of backing Kyiv in its fight against Russia, working closely with leaders including U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer to secure international support for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

The debate over Europe’s role in postwar Ukraine has intensified in recent weeks. According to Bloomberg, Meloni has advanced a proposal for security guarantees that would require Ukraine’s allies to decide within 24 hours of a renewed Russian attack whether to commit support, ranging from military aid to sanctions.

The plan, first floated in March 2025, mirrors NATO’s Article 5 collective defense principle but does not include NATO membership for Ukraine.

Meloni was also among the European leaders who joined Zelensky at the White House on Aug. 18 to discuss such guarantees with U.S. President Donald Trump. Overall, about 10 European countries are considering sending troops as part of a postwar peacekeeping force to deter further Russian aggression, sources told Bloomberg.

Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Editors' Picks