Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Around 10 European allies willing to send troops to Ukraine, talks accelerate on security guarantees, Bloomberg reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
Around 10 European allies willing to send troops to Ukraine, talks accelerate on security guarantees, Bloomberg reports
Photo for illustrative purposes. Ukrainian troops and their U.K. military instructors commemorate lives lost in the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a sunrise commemorative service, at Lydd army camp in Kent, on Feb. 24, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images)

A package of security guarantees for Ukraine could be finalized as soon as this week, with European leaders moving quickly after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled support for the plan, Bloomberg reported on Aug. 19.

The initiative envisions the deployment of European troops as part of a potential peace deal to deter further Russian aggression discussed during a White House summit on Aug. 18.

Talks among European officials the following day focused on proposals to send the U.K. and French troops to Ukraine, along with contingents from roughly 10 other countries, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Discussions included the size and positioning of the forces, though U.S. involvement in the guarantees remains uncertain.

“When it comes to security, they’re willing to put people on the ground,” Trump told Fox News. “We’re willing to help them with things, especially — probably you could talk about by air, because there’s nobody that has the kind of stuff we have, really they don’t have. But I don’t think it’s going to be a problem.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later emphasized that Trump understood the guarantees were "critically important to ensure a lasting peace."

European military chiefs are expected to meet U.S. counterparts in the coming days to coordinate what the British government described as "robust security guarantees and prepare for the deployment of a reassurance force if the hostilities ended." António Costa, president of the European Council, said the terms of the guarantees would be arranged "in the coming days, preferably this week."

While leaders hailed the White House meeting as a breakthrough, officials acknowledged doubts remain about whether any guarantees could persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin has rejected the prospect of NATO troops on Ukrainian soil, even as European allies weigh a broader plan that would combine training, reinforcements, and a multinational reassurance force with U.S. intelligence, border surveillance, and possibly air defense.

Zelensky wants a meeting. Putin wants to win
Ukraine has long pursued a negotiated end to Russia’s war well in its 12th year. But talks have repeatedly collapsed under the Kremlin’s ultimatums and maximalist demands. President Volodymyr Zelensky has been actively seeking a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin without preconditions, saying that such a move would have a chance to bring the ongoing all-out war to an end. By pursuing talks with Putin, experts say Zelensky may be trying to show that the Kremlin has no real interest i
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Article image

UkraineRussiaPeace TalksEuropean alliesDonald TrumpSecurity guarantees
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, August 20
Trump-Zelensky summit was theater, not progress — Landsbergis.

The Kyiv Independent’s deputy chief editor, Toma Istomina, sits down with Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuania’s former foreign minister, to discuss why the White House meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump, and European leaders brought little progress in stopping Russia’s war.

Show More

Editors' Picks