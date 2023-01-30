Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

France, Australia launch joint artillery shell production for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 30, 2023 9:57 PM 1 min read
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles, French Foreign and European Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna, and French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu attend a press conference after a joint meeting at Quai d'Orsay in Paris, France on Jan. 30, 2023. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

France and Australia intend to produce several thousand artillery shells for Ukraine in a joint multi-million dollar project, French Defense Minister Sébastian Lecornu said on Jan. 30.

“Several thousand 155-millimeter shells are going to be manufactured in common, with an unprecedented partnership between Australia and France,” Lecornu said during a joint meeting in Paris.

Lecornu said French arms company Nexter will collaborate with Australian companies, which will provide powder for the shells.

“This forms part of the ongoing level of support that both France and Australia is providing Ukraine to make sure that Ukraine is able to stay in this conflict and be able to see it concluded on its own terms,” Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said.

While the ministers did not specify the exact quantity of shells that will be manufactured, they indicated that it would be a long-term collaboration.

On Jan. 25, the New York Times reported that the U.S. will increase artillery production by 500% for Ukraine. According to the report, production of 155-millimeter shells would increase to 90,000 a month within two years to both make up for shortfalls caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine and to build up stockpiles.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.