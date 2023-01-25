Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Wednesday, January 25, 2023

New York Times: Pentagon to increase artillery production by 500% for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 25, 2023 5:06 am
Share

The United States Army's top acquisition official told the New York Times that U.S. production of 155-millimeter shells would increase to 90,000 a month within two years. 

The massive rise in production is meant to both make up for shortfalls caused by Russia's war in Ukraine and to build up stockpiles for future wars, according to the New York Times. 

Before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the U.S. produced 14,000 shells monthly, sufficient for the American military's style of war, the New York Times reported. But with both sides in the war in Ukraine firing thousands of artillery rounds a day, the Pentagon is aiming to boost production by 500 percent to meet Kyiv's needs in fighting Russia.  

The move is part of "the most aggressive modernization effort in nearly 40 years” for the U.S. defense industry and will involve expanding factoring and finding new producers, the New York Times reported, citing an Army report.

Western-supplied weapons have been critical in Ukraine's defense and offensive operations. The recent announcements of Western-made tank deliveries are expected to give Ukraine a major equipment advantage over Russia, which relies on old Soviet stock.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 300 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK