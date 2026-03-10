French President Emmanuel Macron said on March 9 that France and its partners are preparing a naval mission to escort commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, once the most intense phase of the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran subsides.

Speaking during a visit to Cyprus on March 9, Macron said both European and non-European countries would take part in the initiative, which aims to safeguard maritime traffic through one of the world’s most critical energy routes.

“Its purpose is to enable, as soon as possible after the most intense phase of the conflict has ended, the escort of container ships and tankers to gradually reopen the Strait of Hormuz,” Macron said.

The French leader stressed that the planned operation would be strictly defensive and focused on protecting commercial shipping as tensions in the region remain high.

Ultimately, we aim to guarantee freedom of navigation and maritime security," Macron added.

The remarks come as global oil prices have surged amid continued strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, alongside retaliatory Iranian missile and drone attacks across the wider Middle East.

Global oil prices briefly climbed above the $100‑per‑barrel mark for the first time since 2022.

The conflict has effectively disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — a strategic Gulf waterway through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply normally passes.

As fuel prices climb, Russia is poised to profit from the global energy crisis. The U.S. on March 6 granted Inida a temporary waiver allowing it to once again purchase Russian oil — and Washington has floated the possibility of lifting its own sanctions on Russian fuel lifting to mitigate the global supply shortage.