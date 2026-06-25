Former SBU counter-terrorism chief sentenced to life in prison for passing state secrets to Russia

Colonel Dmytro Koziura, former head of the Security Service of Ukraine's (SBU) counter-terrorism department, has been convicted of treason and sentenced to life in prison, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported on June 25.

Koziura reportedly passed secret information to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), including details about critical infrastructure and the consequences of Russian missile strikes against Kyiv.

"In exchange for a monetary reward, (Koziura) undertook to collect and pass on defense information, including data constituting a state secret, to Russian special services," Kravchenko said.

Koziura was recruited by the FSB in Vienna in 2018, Kravchenko said, and has been "in constant contact with his Russian handlers" ever since. When the full-scale invasion began in 2022, Koziura's role transitioned to that of an "active" agent.

During the war, Koziura "systematically transmitted information about the consequences of missile strikes on objects in Kyiv, the locations of SBU units, data from military units, official documents, and analytical materials," according to the state prosecutor.

Russian intelligence also sought personal information about Ukraine's senior military and political leadership, the SBU said.

Koziura further passed along confidential information on critical infrastructure, particularly Ukraine's gas transportation system, and plans to increase air defense at these facilities.

The SBU detained Koziura in February 2025, following a lengthy covert investigation. During the operation, codenamed "Rat," the SBU said it implicated Koziura in counterintelligence activity, "flood(ing) the Russians with a massive amount of disinformation."

The SBU shared with the prosecution the evidence it collected against Koziura, including telecommunications devices and "other material evidence of his collaboration with the FSB."

Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District Court found Koziura guilty of committing treason under martial law and handed down a life sentence.

"Anyone who wore Ukrainian shoulder boards and began working for the FSB becomes an enemy of Ukraine," Kravchenko said. "Only the harshest punishment is appropriate for such individuals."