News Feed, Ukraine, SBU, Russia
Edit post

Ukraine's SBU detains its counter-terrorist center chief accused of working for Russia

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 12, 2025 1:33 PM 2 min read
Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Maliuk (R), with the detained chief of staff of an anti-terrorist center (L), who is suspected of working for Russia, posted on Feb. 12, 2025. (Security Service of Ukraine / Official website)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained the head of the agency's counter-terrorism department, who is suspected of working for Russian intelligence, SBU head Vasyl Maliuk announced on Feb. 12.

While the agency did not reveal the suspect's name, the Kyiv Independent's SBU sources identified him as Colonel Dmytro Koziura.

The suspect's illicit activities were documented in 14 separate cases, according to Maliuk. The SBU chief emphasized that the operation to uncover and detain him required "all possible overt and covert methods."

The case sheds light on Russian efforts to infiltrate and undermine Ukraine's security services amid the full-scale war that broke out in 2022.

"In the process, we managed to document the collection and transmission of relevant information to Russia," Maliuk added. The suspect was said to be working with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

"Using encrypted software bookmarks, we penetrated the traitor's gadgets — mobile terminals and computers. We basically lived with him and conducted audio and video monitoring," the SBU chief added.

The SBU head described the operation as part of an ongoing internal purge and warned that no Russian infiltration attempts would succeed. Further details of the case are expected to be released soon.

Europe faces ‘total’ Russian occupation without Ukraine’s army, Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted the disparity in forces, saying that Ukraine’s army consists of 110 brigades, while Russia fields 220 and plans to expand to 250 this year. In contrast, Europe, including U.S. troops stationed there, has only about 82 combat brigades.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
