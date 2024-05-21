Skip to content
Former Russian major general arrested on suspicion of fraud

by Nate Ostiller May 21, 2024 4:53 PM 1 min read
Former Major General Ivan Popov in an undated photo. (Russian Defense Ministry)
Major General Ivan Popov, the former commander of Russia's 58th Army, was arrested on May 21 on suspicion of fraud, the state-run media outlet TASS reported.

Several high-level Russian officials have been arrested in recent weeks on corruption-related charges. In what was likely the highest-profile corruption case in Russia since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov was arrested in April on charges of bribery.  

Popov was arrested as part of a wider investigation involving large-scale fraud, TASS said.

The military court and law enforcement agencies confirmed his arrest but did not provide any more details.

Popov was dismissed from his position in July 2023 after he reportedly bypassed the command of Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and attempted to directly appeal to the Kremlin over grievances about the lack of rotation of his troops and other poor conditions on the battlefield.

Russian media: Russian official in Urals region arrested on suspicion of bribery
TASS and other media outlets that reported on Andrey Kislitsyn’s arrest did not provide any other details on the charges, but mentioned that he was sentenced to at least two months of pre-trial detention.
Author: Nate Ostiller
News Feed

3:45 PM

Moldova, EU sign pact on security, defense.

"It (partnership) will allow to jointly address common security challenges, make our engagement more effective and explore new areas of cooperation," European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said.
9:24 AM

Russian delegation arrives in North Korea.

According to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, these military ties are increasingly a "two-way street," in which North Korea provides Russia with military equipment to use in Ukraine.
8:33 AM

German FM in Kyiv: Germany's air defense initiative collects close to 1 billion euros.

Upon her arrival, Baerbock underscored Ukraine's need for air defenses to help repel Russian aerial attacks. "That's why, together with Defense Minister (Boris) Pistorius, I launched a global initiative for more air defense. Almost a billion euros have now been raised to provide additional support for the Ukrainian air defense forces, and we are working intensively to ensure that there is even more," she said.
