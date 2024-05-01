Skip to content
Russian media: Russian official in Urals region arrested on suspicion of bribery

by Nate Ostiller May 1, 2024 1:58 PM 1 min read
Andrey Kislitsyn, the deputy minister of housing and energy in Russia's Sverdlovsk Oblast, in a photo dated Feb. 1, 2019. (Sverdlovsk Oblast Ministry of Housing and Energy)
Andrey Kislitsyn, the deputy minister of housing and energy in Russia's Sverdlovsk Oblast, was arrested on suspicion of bribery, the state-run media outlet TASS reported on May 1.

The news comes a week after the arrest of Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov on similar charges related to bribery, in what was likely the highest-profile corruption case in Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

TASS and other media outlets that reported on Kislitsyn's arrest did not provide any other details on the charges, but mentioned that he was sentenced to at least two months of pre-trial detention.

Sverdlovsk Oblast is the fifth largest in Russia, with a population of around 4.3 million. It contains Russia's fourth-largest city, Yekaterinburg.

Kislitsyn is responsible for overseeing major repairs and improving energy efficiency, according to the Sverdlovsk Oblast government website. He has worked for the government in various positions since 2000.

Russia’s deputy defense minister detained on suspicions of bribery
Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov was detained on April 23 on the suspicion of receiving a bribe, Russia’s Investigative Committee announced.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Nate Ostiller
