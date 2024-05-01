Russian media: Russian official in Urals region arrested on suspicion of bribery

This audio is created with AI assistance

Andrey Kislitsyn, the deputy minister of housing and energy in Russia's Sverdlovsk Oblast, was arrested on suspicion of bribery, the state-run media outlet TASS reported on May 1.

The news comes a week after the arrest of Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov on similar charges related to bribery, in what was likely the highest-profile corruption case in Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

TASS and other media outlets that reported on Kislitsyn's arrest did not provide any other details on the charges, but mentioned that he was sentenced to at least two months of pre-trial detention.

Sverdlovsk Oblast is the fifth largest in Russia, with a population of around 4.3 million. It contains Russia's fourth-largest city, Yekaterinburg.

Kislitsyn is responsible for overseeing major repairs and improving energy efficiency, according to the Sverdlovsk Oblast government website. He has worked for the government in various positions since 2000.