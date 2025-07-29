Former deputy economy minister named Ukraine's acting culture minister

Ukraine's government has appointed former Deputy Economy Minister Tetiana Berezhna as the interim culture minister, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced on July 28.

The move comes as part of Ukraine's first full wartime government reshuffle. Berezhna's appointment is expected to ensure stable leadership at the ministry amid ongoing reforms.

"This decision guarantees manageability, financial capacity, and effective dialogue with the cultural community," Svyrydenko said on Telegram, adding that Berezhna brings "a strong background in public policy, international projects, and working with partners."

Berezhna will be tasked with auditing the sector's needs, attracting additional resources, and boosting cooperation with international donors and partners.

The post of a culture minister was previously held by diplomat Mykola Tochytskyi, who assumed the position in September 2024 and was dismissed alongside much of the cabinet during the reshuffle.

Tochytskyi's tenure has sparked criticism among cultural activists over his appointments and policies regarding cultural heritage, even leading to calls for his dismissal. The name of his successor was not initially disclosed during the cabinet reshuffle on July 17.

Born in 1989 in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, Berezhna practiced law for more than a decade before entering public service. For her expertise in tax law, she earned recognition from international legal rankings such as Chambers Europe, Legal 500, and Best Lawyers.

As a deputy economy minister, she oversaw labor and employment reforms, including veteran reintegration, refugee return programs, and narrowing the gender pay gap.

In 2025, Berezhna served as Ukraine's Commissioner General at EXPO-2025 in Japan, where she led the country's representation and oversaw preparations for the national pavilion.

Ukraine's new government is led by Svyrydenko, confirmed by parliament on July 17 following the departure of Denys Shmyhal, who became defense minister.

The reshuffle reflects a broader effort by President Volodymyr Zelensky to recalibrate the country's leadership amid evolving wartime priorities.