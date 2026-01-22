Former border guard chief charged in 204,000 euro bribery scheme

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) said on Jan. 22 that it had charged a former head of the State Border Guard with receiving bribes.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that the official involved is Serhiy Deineko, who headed the State Border Guard from 2019 to Jan. 4, 2026. He did not respond to a request for comment.

Two other officials of the State Border Guard were also charged.

In 2023 border guards received at least 204,000 euros for facilitating the smuggling of cigarettes through the border between Ukraine and the European Union, the bureau said.

The smugglers used vehicles with fake diplomatic license plates whose passengers were relatives of Ukrainian diplomats, according to the NABU.

Their diplomatic passports enabled them to cross the border without inspections, the bureau said.