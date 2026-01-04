Zelensky dismisses Deineko as head of State Border Guard, names First Deputy Vavryniuk interim chief

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Jan. 4 officially dismissed Lieutenant General Serhii Deineko as head of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, and appointed First Deputy Valeriy Vavryniuk as the service's interim chief.

The move is one of several key dismissals and appointments Zelensky has announced in early 2026, in a major government reshuffle triggered in part by Ukraine's recent corruption scandal.

Presidential decrees signed Jan. 4 formally dismiss Deineko from his position in the State Border Guard Service and name Vavryniuk acting head of the service. The decrees come after Zelensky announced on Jan. 2 that he planned to replace Deineko.

Vavryniuk's appointment is temporary, and the president has already identified a shortlist of candidates for the permanent position, Zelensky said on social media. The announcement will take place soon, he said, without naming the potential replacements.

Deineko has been appointed as an adviser to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Deineko will "not abandon his military duties," Klymenko said, but his doctors have recommended "a short recovery period" from active service.

Deineko will provide expert support to the Interior Ministry and will return to military service as commander of a Border Guard combat unit following a short rehabilitation period, Klymenko said.

"I appreciate both General Deineko's management experience, gained over more than six years in the position of the head of the State Border Guard Service, and his military achievements," the minister wrote.

The State Border Guard Service is responsible for policing Ukraine's border on land and water. The branch came under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces when Russia launched its full-scale war. The Service's units were the first ones to face invading Russian troops when on Feb. 24, 2022.

Zelensky has announced a number of other changes in the government, including naming spy chief Kyrylo Budanov as the new head of the President's Office and proposing Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov as Ukraine's new defense minister.