Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Hot topic, National, Oleh Tatarov, Reform watch, Corruption watch
Edit post

Court orders closure of bribery case against top member of Zelensky's administration

by Oleg Sukhov January 12, 2022 8:02 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Deputy Chief of Staff Oleh Tatarov speaks with journalists in front of the Anti-Corruption Court on Dec. 24, 2020 in Kyiv. (Serhii Nuzhnenko/radiosvoboda.org (RFE/RL)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky District Court has ordered prosecutors to close a bribery case against President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Deputy Chief of Staff Oleh Tatarov, according to a ruling published in the official register of court decisions.

The ruling was issued on Dec. 14 but was published by the Anti-Corruption Action Center and Ukrainian media on Jan. 12.

Tatarov has become the symbol of Zelensky's tolerance of corruption in his inner circle. The president has consistently refused to fire or suspend Tatarov.

The case has been obstructed and effectively destroyed by Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, a Zelensky protege; the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which is led by Zelensky's long-time friend Ivan Bakanov, and Ukraine’s corrupt judiciary.

The Shevchenkivsky District Court argued that the Tatarov case had to be closed because the deadline for investigating it had expired.

In December 2020, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) charged Tatarov with bribing a forensic expert.

However, Venediktova blocked the charges against him by twice replacing the group of prosecutors in charge of the case. She then took the case away from the NABU and gave it to the SBU.

The SBU, which did not respond to a request for comment, has failed to investigate the Tatarov case.

In February the Shevchenkivsky District Court refused to extend the Tatarov investigation, and prosecutors effectively killed it by missing the deadline for sending it to trial.

Venediktova blamed decisions by the Pechersk and Shevchenkivsky district courts for the failure to investigate the case.

However, the nonprofit Anti-Corruption Action Center argues that these courts had no jurisdiction and that Venediktova ignored a ruling by the High Anti-Corruption Court that the case must be investigated by the NABU.

The NABU believes the transfer of the Tatarov case to the SBU was unlawful.

Under Ukrainian law, the Tatarov bribery case falls squarely into the NABU’s jurisdiction. NABU cases cannot be investigated by other law enforcement agencies, and jurisdictional disputes can only be considered by the High Anti-Corruption Court.

Despite all the scandals and toxicity of the Tatarov case, Zelensky believes his deputy chief of staff should keep his job.

“This history with criminal cases (against Tatarov) is over,” Zelensky said at a press conference in November. “I’m not paying attention to this.”

Oleg Sukhov
Oleg Sukhov
Reporter
Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.