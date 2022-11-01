Forbes: Russia spent $760 million on its Oct. 31 mass attack on Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Forbes Ukraine, on Oct. 31, Russian troops fired at Ukraine 55 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 22 S-300 surface-to-air missiles, one Kh-59 aircraft missile, and five drones of various types, which in total amount to about $760 million.

On Oct. 31, Russia launched a mass attack on Ukraine's energy system during Monday rush hour for the third time in the past month.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that it had downed 44 cruise missiles fired at critical infrastructure facilities in Ukrainian cities.