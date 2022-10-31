Ukraine downs 44 Russian missiles launched at Ukraine on Oct. 31

Ukraine's Air Force downed 44 out of 50 missiles Russian troops fired at critical infrastructure facilities across Ukraine on the morning of Oct. 31.

Russia used Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, launching them from the north of the Caspian Sea and from Rostov Oblast, according to the Ukrainian military.

One of the Russian missiles that were fired at Ukraine on Oct. 31 was shot down by Ukraine's Armed Forces and fell in the Moldovan village of Naslavcea, damaging several buildings, according to Moldova's Interior Ministry.

