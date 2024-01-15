Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

Five EU members sign letter to Brussels demanding customs duties on Ukrainian food products

by Dominic Culverwell January 15, 2024 7:09 PM 2 min read
A farmer plants seed outside of Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast. Sept. 6, 2023. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU members bordering Ukraine appealed to Brussels to impose customs duties on Ukrainian agricultural products, claiming local farmers are suffering significant losses, Hungary’s Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy said on Jan. 15.

The agriculture ministries of Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia sent a letter to Brussels requesting solutions for farmers in the eastern EU states. They claim that cheaper Ukrainian products are undercutting local farmers, burdening agricultural production.

“Brussels must introduce measures that protect the markets of the member states bordering Ukraine, while at the same time providing them with the opportunity to exploit their export potential,” Nagy wrote on his website.

“One such possibility could be the introduction of customs duties for the most sensitive agricultural product.”

The EU introduced a free trade agreement for Ukraine to overcome export restrictions following Russia’s full-scale invasion and the blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia became alternative export routes, agitating local farmers.

The minister noted that the five EU members produce significantly more wheat and corn than they need, adding that it is essential that local farmers contribute to Europe’s food security.

The letter also calls on the European Commission (EC) to report on Ukraine’s production standards to ensure they meet those set by the EU.

Tensions over the influx of Ukraine’s agricultural products escalated last spring, resulting in the five EU members introducing a unilateral ban on the import of Ukrainian food goods.

Following the dispute, the EU imposed restrictions that allowed the countries to ban the domestic sale of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seed while still permitting the transit of these products for exports elsewhere.

Although the ban expired on Sept. 15, 2023, the rows have continued, and Romanian farmers began blocking trucks at two crossings in western Ukraine on Jan. 13 and 14. The farmers allege that cheap Ukrainian grain has caused them to lose income over the last two years.

The EC previously formed a joint coordination platform to tackle bottleneck issues, with participation from Ukraine and the five states.

In September, Kyiv pledged to take action to tighten export controls to neighboring countries.

Following the continuation of the embargo, the Ukrainian government appealed to the World Trade Organization to prove that the restrictions were “legally wrong."

Polish farmers resume blockade at Poland-Ukraine border crossing
Roman Kondrow, the leader of a Polish farmers’ organization, “Betrayed Countryside,” involved in the protest, has demanded written assurances about subsidies for growing corn, increased loans, and maintenance of the agricultural tax at the current rate.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Dominic Culverwell
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
5:33 PM

Zelensky to meet von der Leyen in Davos.

Zelensky arrived in Davos, Switzerland, earlier on Jan. 15 to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF). Following his visit to the forum, he is expected to meet top Swiss government officials in Bern.
3:11 PM

HUR: Russia mobilizing around 30,000 soldiers monthly.

Russia is mobilizing around 30,000 people every month, or around 1,000-1,100 recruits daily, Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine published on Jan. 15.
10:58 AM

Governor: Russia carries out 250 air strikes on Avdiivka in 2 weeks.

Russian forces dropped 250 aerial bombs on the city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast in just the first two weeks of the year, Governor Vadim Filashkin told Radio Svoboda on Jan. 15. In comparison, the city was hit by 146 air strikes during the entire year of 2023, Filashkin said.
7:30 AM

Reuters: UK to commit 20,000 military personnel for NATO exercises.

The United Kingdom will deploy 20,000 military personnel across Europe to participate in major NATO exercises in the first half of this year, Reuters reported on Jan. 15, citing the U.K. Defense Ministry. The British military will also provide a number of warships and fighter jets.
5:22 AM

ISW: Russia planning new offensive.

Russia is preparing to launch a new offensive in the coming weeks once the ground in southern and eastern Ukraine freezes, the Institute for the Study of War reported in its daily assessment on Jan. 14.
12:55 AM

Media: Ukraine downs Russian A-50 plane over Azov Sea.

Ukrainian forces allegedly shot down a Russian A-50 military aircraft over the Azov Sea, RBC Ukraine reported on Jan. 14, citing an unnamed source in the Ukrainian military. An additional Russian military plane, the Il-22M, was also allegedly damaged.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.