The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Attacks on Russia, Sabotage, HUR, War
Edit post

Ukraine destroys 2 diesel trains in Russia, military intelligence source says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 8, 2025 10:14 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes: Railway bridge over the Voronezh reservoir in Russia, Dec. 27, 2021. (Mihail Siergiejevicz/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two diesel trains were disabled in Russia as a result of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) operations, a military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent on March 8.

According to the HUR source, a train being used for transporting weapons and military equipment from Russia to occupied Ukraine was destroyed on the night of March 5-6 in the city of Voronezh. Another train was set on fire early on Feb. 19 the Orekhovo-Zuyevsky district of Moscow's region.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

Voronezh is located approximately 465 kilometers (289 miles) south of Moscow and around approximately 279 kilometers (173 miles) northeast of Kharkiv.

Ukrainian military intelligence and partisans within Russia have claimed responsibility for destruction of Russia trains multiple times in December, including two trains set ablaze near Moscow and the destruction of a train in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia.

Trump’s increasing support for Russia leaves Zelensky with fewer options to secure U.S. backing
As Washington continues to pressure Kyiv into submission, President Volodymyr Zelensky stands at a painful crossroads — agree to U.S. demands or chart a course without Washington, pinning Ukraine’s hopes for survival on Europe alone. Neither option seems reassuring for Ukraine. U.S. President Dona…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.