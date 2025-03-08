Ukraine destroys 2 diesel trains in Russia, military intelligence source says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two diesel trains were disabled in Russia as a result of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) operations, a military intelligence source told the Kyiv Independent on March 8.

According to the HUR source, a train being used for transporting weapons and military equipment from Russia to occupied Ukraine was destroyed on the night of March 5-6 in the city of Voronezh. Another train was set on fire early on Feb. 19 the Orekhovo-Zuyevsky district of Moscow's region.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these claims.

Voronezh is located approximately 465 kilometers (289 miles) south of Moscow and around approximately 279 kilometers (173 miles) northeast of Kharkiv.

Ukrainian military intelligence and partisans within Russia have claimed responsibility for destruction of Russia trains multiple times in December, including two trains set ablaze near Moscow and the destruction of a train in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia.