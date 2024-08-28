Skip to content
News Feed, Rostov Oblast, Oil depot, Russian oil industry, oil refineries, Russia, Ukraine, War
Fires reported at 2 oil depots in Russia's Rostov Oblast, local media reports

by Dmytro Basmat August 28, 2024 4:38 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: Oil pumping jacks, also known as "nodding donkeys", in an oilfield near Neftekamsk, in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Fires broke out at two separate oil depots in Russia's Rostov Oblast in an apparent drone attack on the region, local Russian media reported overnight on Aug. 28.

Residents in the region reported hearing explosions around 3 a.m. local time, local Russian state-controlled media outlet Rostov Novosti claimed. The explosions were followed by thick black smoke rising from depots near the community of Kamensky.

Rostov Oblast's Governor Vasily Golubev claimed that four Ukrainian attack drones had been shot down over the region.

Social media videos of a fire filmed by a local resident depict a large blaze and black smoke rising from the apparent oil depot.

A large fire burns at an oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast on Aug. 28, 2024 after an apparent Ukrainian drone attack on the region. (EtoRostov/Telegram)

Golubev claimed that there were no reported casualties.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify the claims and Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the alleged attacks.

Ukraine's Armed Forces have regularly targeted Russian oil depots in an attempt to downsize Russia’s military potential in its war against Ukraine.

In nearby Proletarsk in Rostov Oblast, Satellite images obtained by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty suggest that an oil depot fire keeps spreading at the Kavkaz oil and petroleum storage facility. The fire has been ongoing for at least ten days.

The fire began on Aug. 18 following a Ukrainian strike on the oil depot.

Rostov Novosti claimed that the severity of the fires caused by the alleged overnight attack on Aug. 28 also poses a significant risk of the fire spreading to nearby holding tanks.

Author: Dmytro Basmat
7:33 PM

Stoltenberg to convene NATO-Ukraine Council at Kyiv's request.

The news come a day after Russia's largest drone and missile attack against Ukraine since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion. The strikes hit several civilian, energy, and fuel facilities, including a dam in Kyiv that is part of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant.
