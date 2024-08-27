Russia’s Rostov Oblast oil depot fire ongoing for 8th day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Satellite images obtained by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty suggest that an oil depot fire keeps spreading at the Kavkaz oil and petroleum storage facility just outside Proletarsk, a town in Russia’s Rostov Oblast.

Over a week later, Russian emergency services are failing to contain the fire. The oil depot’s blaze has spread into a fourth fire burning additional oil storage tanks, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The fire began on Aug. 18 following a Ukrainian strike on the oil depot, one of many attacks on Russian soil meant to downsize Russia’s military potential in its war against Ukraine.

Unconfirmed reports sources suggest that another strike was carried out on Aug. 23 once the fire began. Dozens of firefighters have been injured trying to extinguish the fire. The smoke from the fire extends more than 60 kilometers into the sky.

The oil depot is located 340 kilometers (211 miles) from the border with Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast.





