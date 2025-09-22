Fire erupts at electrical substation in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after reported drone attack

Editor's Note: This is a developing story.

Fires broke out an electrical substation in the town of Staroderevyankovskaya in Russia's Krasnodar Krai amid a drone attack overnight on Sept. 22, the regional administration claimed.

Falling drone debris caused the fire at the substation, located in the region's Kanevskoy district, local authorities said. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene and no casualties have been reported.

Russian officials have not disclosed the extent of the damage at the facility.

The Ukrainian Telegram media channel Exilenova Plus reported that the substation was hit by drones at least five times.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims at the time of publication.

Russian Telegram channels reported a number of explosions in the region overnight. The Sochi airport temporarily suspended operations, disrupting over 20 flights.

Krasnodar Krai, situated just east of occupied Crimea and separated by the Kerch Strait, has become an increasingly frequent target of Ukrainian drone strikes. The region's military infrastructure is critical for Russia's air operations in the south and over the Black Sea.

Drones recently ignited a blaze at a power station in the region in an overnight attack on Sept. 1, according to local reports.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted Russian infrastructure since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, taking aim at Russia's fossil fuel infrastructure as part of its strategy to undermine funding for the Kremlin's war chest.