Drone debris sparks fire at Russian power substation in Krasnodar Krai, officials say

Debris from a downed Ukrainian drone caused a fire at a power substation in the town of Kropotkin in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, local authorities reported in the early hours of Sept. 1. The blaze was quickly contained, and "preliminary reports indicate no injuries," the regional administration said on Telegram.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the claims. Officials did not immediately disclose the scale of the strike or the extent of any damage.

Air raid alerts sounded for hours overnight across several regions in southern and southwestern Russia, according to statements posted on official Telegram channels.

Russia’s aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, said flights at airports in Saratov, Volgograd, and other cities were temporarily suspended to ensure air safety.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted Russian infrastructure in the region since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, particularly taking aim at Russia's fossil fuel infrastructure as part of its strategy to undermine funding for the Kremlin's war chest.

A few days earlier, Ukrainian drones struck oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar and Samara regions, according to the commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi.

Russian Telegram channels reported explosions were heard by local residents starting 2:30 a.m. local time on Aug. 30 in Krasnodar Krai, amid reports of drones flying overhead. Videos posted to social media appear to show a large blazes emanating from a both oil refineries.

Krasnodar Krai, situated just east of occupied Crimea and separated by the Kerch Strait, has become an increasingly frequent target of Ukrainian drone strikes. The region's military infrastructure is critical for Russia's air operations in the south and over the Black Sea.