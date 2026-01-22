This is Tania Myronyshena reporting from Kyiv on day 1,429 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story so far:

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has detained two agents of Russia's military intelligence (GRU) tasked with assessing the aftermath of an Oreshnik ballistic missile strike on civilian infrastructure in Lviv Oblast overnight on Jan. 9, the agency said on Jan. 22.

Russia used the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile for the first time in the recent attack on Lviv, about 60 kilometers (40 miles) from the Polish border.

The detained suspects include a 64-year-old resident of Mukachevo in Zakarpattia Oblast and his 22-year-old neighbor, according to the SBU.

Following the strike, the younger suspect traveled to Lviv Oblast to photograph the aftermath and record GPS coordinates, which he passed to the older agent. The latter communicated directly with his Russian handler.

Both men were detained simultaneously — one in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia Oblast, and the other in Lviv Oblast while examining the aftermath of the attack near the impact site, the SBU said.

The SBU seized electronic devices containing evidence of collaboration with Russian intelligence and intercepted conversations with their handler.

The detainees have been charged with high treason under martial law and may face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

At least 3 killed, 16 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least three people have been killed and 16 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Jan. 22.

Russia launched 94 drones of various types at Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 80 drones.

Ten drones struck 10 locations across the country, and drone debris was recorded at four additional sites.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured another in Kramatorsk, and killed one and injured two in Druzhkivka, local authorities said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured six others over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone strike in the Seredyna-Buda community injured two men, aged 49 and 55, overnight, local authorities said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, an 81-year-old woman and a 70-year-old woman were injured in overnight Russian drone attacks, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russia attacked three settlements over the past day, injuring a 74-year-old woman in the village of Kivsharivka, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one man was injured in a Russian attack, local authorities reported.

Over the past day, Russian forces launched 726 strikes on 30 settlements across the region.

In Odesa Oblast, a Russian drone struck a residential high-rise, prompting the evacuation of 58 people, including eight children. A 17-year-old boy was injured in the attack, local authorities said.

A kamikaze drone struck between the 18th and 19th floors of a high-rise apartment building but did not detonate. The attack damaged the building's facade, shattered windows, and damaged several parked cars.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,230,810 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,230,810 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 22.

The number includes 1,070 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,596 tanks, 23,943 armored fighting vehicles, 75,416 vehicles and fuel tanks, 36,516 artillery systems, 1,623 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,282 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 112,828 drones, 28 ships and boats, as well as two submarines.