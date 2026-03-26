Defense Minister Fedorov announces appointments for new deputy, inspector general

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on March 26 the appointment of a new deputy and inspector general.

The leadership reshuffle follows the ministry's announcement earlier this year that it would implement an IT vertical within the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and create new roles for digital transformation specialists.

"We are building a team capable of quickly scaling solutions, using resources efficiently, and delivering results on the front lines," Fedorov said in a statement.

Mstyslav Banik, who previously led the launch of Diia, Ukraine's state mobile app for government services, at the Digital Transformation Ministry, has been appointed deputy defense minister.

Before joining the Defense Ministry in 2025, Banik voluntarily enlisted in the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 2024, serving in the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade. Banik helped develop FPV (first-person-view) drone units and took part in the Kursk operation, according to Fedorov's statement.

Banik previously worked at the Defense Ministry on digital services for the military personnel, including the "Army+" and "Reserve+" apps. In the new role, Banik will oversee the overhaul of the defense procurement system to make it "as transparent and efficient as possible," Fedorov added.

Fedorov also announced that Yurii Myronenko will become the Defense Ministry's Inspector General, tasked with assessing the state of the Ukrainian army and evaluating the effectiveness of defense sector decisions. Myronenko will develop recommendations to quickly adjust policies and plans within the ministry as well.

Before the new role, Myronenko served as Deputy Defense Minister, where he oversaw the development of the DELTA digital troop command system, implemented the Mission Control digital drone system, and created technology solutions based on battlefield data.

Myronenko also served as Deputy Minister at the Digital Transformation Ministry and headed the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine.

Myronenko and Banik previously worked with Fedorov when he led the Digital Transformation Ministry.

Under Fedorov's leadership, the Digital Transformation Ministry spearheaded multiple projects, including drone production. He also played a key role in launching Brave1, a project that links his ministry with the Defense Ministry to advance military tech.

Fedorov was appointed defense minister on Jan. 14, 2026, succeeding Denys Shmyhal, who had led the ministry for less than six months.