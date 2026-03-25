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Ukraine preparing 'key changes' to mobilization, AWOL policy, defense minister says after meeting infantrymen

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by Francis Farrell
Ukraine preparing 'key changes' to mobilization, AWOL policy, defense minister says after meeting infantrymen
Minister of Defence Mykhailo Fedorov attends the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on January 14, 2026 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Andrii Nesterenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Ukraine is preparing "key changes" to both mobilization and the prevention of soldiers going AWOL in an effort to address the military's chronic manpower shortage and better resist Russia's war on the front line, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on March 25.

The announcement came after Fedorov met with assault soldiers and infantrymen from 13 different units fighting across the front line, he wrote on Facebook.

"We discussed the real situation at the front and recorded problematic issues;" Fedorov wrote, "the duration of stay in positions, the complexity of entries and exits, complicated logistics under constant drone attacks, shortage of people, the quality of training of servicemen, provision of drones and necessary equipment, morale and communication on the front line."

The meeting represents a rare exchange between Ukraine's top defense leadership and the rank and file infantry, mostly mobilized troops who face more gruelling and deadly conditions on the front line with every passing month.

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As Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine enters its fifth year, manpower continues to be the most pressing issue for Kyiv.

While Russia continues to be able to recruit tens of thousands of soldiers voluntarily through lucrative sign-up bonuses, Ukraine's ongoing forced mobilization — a necessity in an existential war — has put increased pressure on state and society internally.

Falling motivation among draftees, exacerbated by shortcomings in the mobilization and training process, as well as in the units themselves, has led to surging AWOL and desertion rates over 2025, according to figures published by the Prosecutor General's Office.

In the changing environment of the drone-saturated battlefield, soldiers serving in the infantry — almost all forcefully mobilized at this stage of the war — are often forced to spend months at a time on combat positions, as rotations are made impossible both by Russian drone control logistics routes, and by the lack of infantrymen ready to replace them.

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According to Fedorov, new solutions would also be introduced specifically for infantrymen, concerning set periods of service and special financial incentives.

The problem is exacerbated by Ukraine's command culture, often described as "Soviet-style," which often pressures field commanders into holding and taking back positions at any cost, as well as cannibalizing their own unit's artillery and logistics staff to replenish empty ranks of infantry.

Fedorov's announcement comes amid a broader shift towards strategic planning and data-driven decision-making introduced since assuming the post in January.

On March 2, the Defense Ministry announced a comprehensive audit of battlefield losses, aiming to "identify key problems and make management decisions to resolve them systematically."

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In a dimly-lit wooden bunker, a tall, formidably-built Ukrainian officer is filmed from behind, wishing his men good fortune one by one with firm handshakes before a mission. The soldiers in question — a few dozen mobilized Ukrainian men mostly in their forties, each dressed in issued pixel fatigues and with a basic rifle by their sides — respond mostly without enthusiasm, looking forward with blank stares as they accept their commander’s greetings. With context, this seemingly innocuous bit o
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
UkraineRussiaDefense MinistryMykhailo FedorovInfantryRussian armed forcesMobilization
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Francis Farrell

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Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

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