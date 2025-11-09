Explosions reportedly rock Voronezh amid alleged power plant attack

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A thermal power plant in Voronezh, a city in southwestern Russia, was reportedly attacked overnight on Nov. 9, according to multiple sources.

Residents in Voronezh reported hearing explosions and experienced temporary power outages. Earlier in the night, the regional governor warned of a possible missile threat and drone activity.

Local authorities have not confirmed the reported attack, and the Kyiv Independent could not verify the incident.

Russian Telegram channels claimed that the Voronezh combined heat and power (CHP) plant—the city's main energy supplier for residential buildings and major industrial facilities—had been attacked. Footage circulated by Exilenova+ appeared to show an explosion at the plant.



Voronezh Oblast neighbors Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast and is often used as a launch point for Russia's attack on the front line as well as the city of Kharkiv. Last month, Ukraine's special forces confirmed attacking radar systems in the region.

Officials have not reported any casualties or damage. Ukrainian authorities have not commented on the alleged attack.