Ukrainian drones strike radar systems in Russia's Voronezh Oblast, military says

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces struck two Russian radar system in Voronezh Oblast, the military reported on Sept. 3.

Ukraine's military said that its drones struck a P-14F "Lena" long-range detection radar system as well as a "Sopka-2" en-route radar complex, although they did not specify what kind of drones were used in the operation.

Ukrainska Pravda reported that the strikes were carried out overnight between Sept. 30 - Oct. 1.

According to the Command of the Special Operations Forces, the "Lena" system serves as early warning long-range radar and was used to patrol airspace alongside the Russian Air Force’s Buturlinovka airbase in Voronezh Oblast.

Similarly, the "Sopka-2" radar system worked as a "tracking system along the border with Ukraine," and was struck in the village of Garmashivka.

"Both Russian air defense systems were designed to counter Ukrainian UAVs, but failed," the Special Operations Forces Command wrote.

Kyiv has stepped up strikes on Russian military assets on Russian and occupied territories.

On Sept. 26, Ukraine's military intelligence said it had destroyed two coastal defense radar stations in a drone attack on occupied Crimea. Days prior on Sept. 21, Ukraine's military said it had struck the 55Zh6U Nebo-U, a mobile early-warning system capable of detecting stealth aircraft and cruise missiles at long ranges, also in Crimea.

Voronezh Oblast neighbors Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast and is often used as a launch point for Russia's attack on the front line as well as the city of Kharkiv.








