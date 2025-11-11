KI logo
Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Russia

Explosions reported at Saratov oil refinery amid alleged drone strike

by Lucy Pakhnyuk
An image purportedly showing explosions at an oil refinery in Saratov, Russia on Nov. 11, 2025. (Exilenova+ / Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An oil refinery in Saratov, Russia, was reportedly attacked overnight on Nov. 11, according to local Telegram channels that shared footage appearing to show explosions at the facility.

Saratov Governor Roman Busargin said on Telegram that drones had damaged civilian infrastructure but did not confirm whether the refinery itself was hit. Russian media reported that the regional airport temporarily imposed flight restrictions following the incident.

The Kyiv Independent has not been able to independently verify the reports. Ukraine's military has not commented on the alleged attack.

The Saratov oil refinery produces more than 20 types of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and bitumen. In 2023, the plant processed around 4.8 million metric tons of crude oil, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

Saratov is a major industrial center located roughly 150 kilometers (about 100 miles) from Kazakhstan's border and about 600 kilometers (370 miles) east of the Ukrainian front line.

Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

