The Ukrainian military denied once again on Nov. 10 that Russian troops had managed to encircle the embattled city of Pokrovsk in eastern Donetsk Oblast, but admitted that logistics to keep supplying troops there are difficult.

Major Andrii Kovalev, a spokesman for Ukraine's General Staff, told Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda that logistics to Pokrovsk still exist, and the troops, including wounded soldiers, are being rotated in and out.

The military's comment comes as Russian troops close in on the Ukrainian pocket that includes Pokrovsk and some areas south of it, including the neighboring town of Myrnohrad.

Nearly encircled, Ukrainian troops have less than 10 kilometers to keep logistics flowing into the pocket, according to the Ukrainian battlefield monitoring website DeepState.

Kovalev denied to Ukrainska Pravda that the last remaining supply routes are all in the Russian artillery and drones' control, which would mean they can strike any targets moving by.

The 7th Rapid Response Corps said on Nov. 10 that Russian troops launched 132 assaults in the Pokrovsk sector over the past week, which is "almost 20% more than the previous week."

The fiercest fighting is raging in the northern part of Pokrovsk, with the city's industrial zone being under the heaviest fire.

0:00 / 1× A video released on Nov. 10 by the Seventh Rapid Response Corps from the fighting in the Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad sector in eastern Donetsk Oblast. (Seventh Rapid Response Corps/Facebook)

Explosion in Russian Black Sea port of Tuapse amid reported sea drone attack

Russia's port town of Tuapse on the Black Sea was rocked by explosions overnight on Nov. 10, as local Telegram channels reported an attack by Ukrainian sea drones.

Photos and videos uploaded by locals in the town and later published by major Telegram channel Astra show explosions and a resulting fire in the area of the town's port.

Tuapse is located in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, around 75 kilometers northwest of the major city of Sochi.

The coastal town is home to a major oil terminal and refinery, and has been the target of Ukrainian strikes as recently as Nov. 2, when fuel exports out of the port were halted by drone attacks, as reported at the time by Reuters.

At least 1 killed, 15 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least one person have been killed and 15 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Nov. 10.

Russian troops launched 74 missiles and drones against Ukraine overnight, which included around 40 Shahed-type drones and two aeroballistic Kinzhal missiles, the Air Force reported on Nov. 10. It said it had intercepted 52 drones of various types in the eastern, southern, and central parts of Ukraine.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said that at least two people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said that two women, aged 55 and 75, were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day.

In northeastern Sumy Oblast, the regional military administration said that 45-year-old and 89-year-old women were injured in the Russian attacks over the past day.

In central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, regional governor Vladyslav Haivanenko said an 83-year-old woman was injured by a Russian attack that involved heavy artillery and first-person view (FPV) drones over the past day.

In southern Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and eight were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, according to regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin and his regional military administration.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,152,160 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,152,160 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 10.

The number includes 1,090 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 23,552 (+7) armored fighting vehicles, 66,957 (+77) vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,349 (+9) artillery systems, 79,425 (+57) drones, and 3,993 (+0) units of special equipment.

