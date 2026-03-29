Explosions reported, air defense engaged in Russian city of Taganrog

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions were heard in the southern Russian city of Taganrog late on March 29, killing one and injuring another, local authorities reported.

Residents described the drone attack as the most intense since Russia began its full-scale war against Ukraine, according to independent Telegram news channel Astra.

A drone struck a school in the city, and air defenses have been engaged in Taganrog as the drone attack on the city continues, the outlet reported.

Meanwhile, Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus reported that Russia's Iranian Shahed-type drone has been spotted over Taganrog and that a Russian missile struck a residential building in the city.

"Emergency services are working at the scene in the areas where the drone debris fell. There are fires and destruction on the ground," Rostov Oblast Governor Yuriy Slyusar said.

The details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Taganrog sits along southern Russia's Azov Sea coast, located just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Ukraine's border with Russia.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power.

Overnight on March 29, Ukraine struck the oil and gas terminal in the Russian Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga for the second time in a week, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said.

Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery in the central Russian city of Yaroslavl overnight on March 28, Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus reported.

The Slavneft-YANOS refinery is one of Russia's five largest and is capable of producing over 15 million tons per year, the outlet reported.