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Explosions, fires reported in Russia’s Tolyatti, Taganrog after drone attacks

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by Sonya Bandouil
Explosions, fires reported in Russia’s Tolyatti, Taganrog after drone attacks
What purports to be the aftermath of a reported drone attack in the southern Russian city of Tolyatti early on April 4, 2026. (Exilenova+/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian forces reportedly struck defense and chemical industry facilities in the Russian cities of Taganrog and Tolyatti overnight on April 4, according to Russian Telegram channels.

In Tolyatti, videos posted on social media showed fires burning in the area of the Togliattikauchuk and KuibyshevAzot chemical plants, which are located near each other in Samara Oblast.

Samara Oblast, a regular target of strikes deep within Russian territory, is located approximately 750 kilometers from the Ukraine-Russia border.

Russian sources reported that multiple drones struck the area, causing fires at industrial facilities, though the full extent of the damage remains unclear.

In Taganrog, two defense-related enterprises were reportedly damaged in a separate drone attack earlier in the week.

The Atlant-Aero facility, which develops and produces drones, and the Beriev Aircraft Plant, where Tu-95 bombers and A-50 surveillance aircraft are modernized, were both reportedly hit.

One civilian was killed and four others were injured after a drone fell on a residential building during the Taganrog attack, according to independent Telegram outlet, Astra.

Taganrog sits along southern Russia's Azov Sea coast, located just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Ukraine's border with Russia.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the reports, and Ukraine’s military has not commented on the claims.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's capacity to continue waging war on Ukraine.

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The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
RussiaAttacks on RussiaSamara OblastRostov Oblast
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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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