Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Former Russian proxy mayor reportedly killed in explosion in occupied Luhansk

1 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Former Russian proxy mayor reportedly killed in explosion in occupied Luhansk
Manolis Pilavov, Russian-installed mayor of occupied Luhansk (2014-2023), was reportedly killed in an explosion in Luhasnk on July 3, 2025. (Astra / Telegram)

A midday explosion in the center of Russian-occupied Luhansk killed Manolis Pilavov, the city's former Russian-installed mayor, Russian state news agency TASS reported on July 3.

Pilavov headed the occupation administration of Luhansk city from December 2014 until stepping down in November 2023. He had been wanted in Ukraine since 2015 on charges including attempting to violently overthrow the constitutional order and violating Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The blast occurred around noon local time, according to TASS. Three people were reportedly injured, one of them in serious condition.

Ukraine has not commented on Pilavov's reported death. Explosions targeting collaborators and occupation officials have become more frequent in recent months.

Pilavov, born in 1964, held several posts in the local Luhansk administration before Russia occupied parts of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk Oblast in 2014.  

He served as a city council member representing the now-banned pro-Russian Party of Regions and later actively supported the local Russian occupation administration.

Ukrainian authorities say Pilavov participated in separatist propaganda events and encouraged support for Moscow's proxy occupation structures shortly after Russian-backed militants took control of parts of Luhansk Oblast in 2014.

Luhansk remains under Russian occupation, with its city center and government institutions controlled by Kremlin-installed proxies.

BREAKING: Deputy commander of Russian Navy killed in Ukrainian strike in Kursk, Russian official confirms
Major General Mikhail Gudkov also led a brigade involved in combat operations against Ukraine. His death reportedly occurred during a Ukrainian attack on a Russian command post.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Article image
UkraineRussiaWarLuhanskLuhansk Oblast
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, July 3
US halts Ukraine-bound weapons already staged in Poland, WSJ reports.

The shipment includes over two dozen PAC-3 Patriot missiles, more than two dozen Stinger air-defense systems, Hellfire air-to-ground missiles, and over 90 AIM air-to-air missiles intended for use with Ukraine's F-16 fighter jets, according to U.S. administration and congressional officials cited by the Wall Street Journal.

Thursday, July 3
Show More

Editors' Picks