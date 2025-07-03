Former Russian proxy mayor reportedly killed in explosion in occupied Luhansk

A midday explosion in the center of Russian-occupied Luhansk killed Manolis Pilavov, the city's former Russian-installed mayor, Russian state news agency TASS reported on July 3.

Pilavov headed the occupation administration of Luhansk city from December 2014 until stepping down in November 2023. He had been wanted in Ukraine since 2015 on charges including attempting to violently overthrow the constitutional order and violating Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The blast occurred around noon local time, according to TASS. Three people were reportedly injured, one of them in serious condition.

Ukraine has not commented on Pilavov's reported death. Explosions targeting collaborators and occupation officials have become more frequent in recent months.

Pilavov, born in 1964, held several posts in the local Luhansk administration before Russia occupied parts of Ukraine's eastern Luhansk Oblast in 2014.

He served as a city council member representing the now-banned pro-Russian Party of Regions and later actively supported the local Russian occupation administration.

Ukrainian authorities say Pilavov participated in separatist propaganda events and encouraged support for Moscow's proxy occupation structures shortly after Russian-backed militants took control of parts of Luhansk Oblast in 2014.

Luhansk remains under Russian occupation, with its city center and government institutions controlled by Kremlin-installed proxies.