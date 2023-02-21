Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Court bans Yanukovych's pro-Russian Party of Regions

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 21, 2023 4:53 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Eighth Circuit Administrative Court on Feb. 21 upheld a lawsuit to ban ex-President Viktor Yanukovych's pro-Kremlin Party of Regions, the NGO CHESNO reported.

The lawsuit had been filed by the Ministry of Justice and the Security Service of Ukraine.

The Party of Regions, which was Ukraine's dominant party under Yanukovych in 2010-2014, became effectively defunct after Yanukovych fled to Russia in the wake of the 2014 EuroMaidan Revolution.

While the party's symbols were prohibited in some regions of Ukraine, the party itself was not explicitly banned. Numerous politicians affiliated with the party chose to join other political factions.

However, as CHESNO points out, a number of lawmakers from the Party of Regions still have mandates in Russian-occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, as well as Crimea.

CHESNO added that only 3% of Ukrainians believe members of pro-Russian parties should keep their mandates.

In 2022, the courts banned 16 Russian-aligned political parties, including the Opposition Platform-For Life, co-founded by Viktor Medvedchuk, who was charged with high treason in 2021. Ukraine's Security Service caught him in April 2022 after he attempted to flee from house arrest. He was handed over to Russia during a prisoner exchange in September 2022.

Who is Viktor Medvedchuk and why his arrest is a big deal
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.