KI logo
War

Former 155th Brigade commander ordered held over alleged kidnapping, murder of 2 civilians

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Tania Myronyshena
Former 155th Brigade commander ordered held over alleged kidnapping, murder of 2 civilians
Stanislav Luchanov, former commander of Ukraine's 155th "Anne of Kyiv" Brigade. (155th Brigade web portal)

A Kyiv Oblast court on July 14 ordered former 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade commander Stanislav Luchanov held in pretrial detention for 60 days without bail on charges of organizing the kidnapping and murder of two civilians.

Luchanov, a lieutenant colonel, is suspected of organizing the abduction and killing of brothers Maksym and Roman Moseichuk from the village of Kalynivka in Kyiv Oblast. Luchanov denied the allegations, saying that he did not consider himself guilty.

Prosecutors say Luchanov ordered his subordinates from the 155th Brigade to kidnap the brothers and take them to a military base near Poltava, where they were held against their will.

Prosecutors further alleged that Luchanov later ordered the brothers killed in an attempt to conceal the abduction. They said a battalion commander carried out the executions at a military training ground near Poltava before burying the bodies in a pit.

Luchanov said he was prepared to cooperate with the investigation.

Defense lawyer Denys Lysov argued that the case file contains no direct evidence linking Luchanov to the alleged murders. He also claimed that witnesses had identified another servicemember as the person who issued the orders.

Luchanov was detained on July 13, becoming the 10th suspect in the case involving the alleged kidnapping and murder of the Moseichuk brothers.

The case became public on July 11, when Hromadske, citing its sources, reported that police had detained nine servicemembers from the 155th Separate Mechanized Brigade on suspicion of kidnapping. Later that day, Ukraine's Operational Command North announced that Luchanov had gone absent without leave (AWOL).

read also

How David Arakhamia became one of Ukraine’s most powerful politicians
UkraineRussiaPoltava OblastState Bureau of InvestigationCrimeUkrainian ArmyUkrainian soldiersCourtsUkrainian armed forcesCorruption
Avatar
Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, July 14
Show More

Editors' Picks